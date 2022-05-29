Closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana to reopen, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is moving forward in the direction of a model cooperative village. He was addressing the Sahakar Sammelan- on “Sahakar Se Samriddhi” at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar Gujarat yesterday. He said that six villages of Gujarat have been earmarked where cooperative arrangements will be completely made available.

The Prime Minister inaugurated world’s first Nano Urea Liquid Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol in Gujarat from the venue. Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the Plant, the Prime Minister said, power in a sack of urea has now been compressed into a bottle. This will reduce the transportation costs and benefit small farmers.

Mr. Modi said that after coming to power in 2014, the NDA government brought in 100 per cent Neem coating of urea. This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. He said that the government has started the work of restarting 5 closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana simultaneously.

The Prime Minister said that the solution to most of country’s problems is self-reliance and a great model of self-reliance is its co-operatives. He said, today India is the largest milk producer in the world in which Gujarat has a major share. He said that the government plays the role of just a facilitator in the dairy sector and the rest is done by cooperatives or farmers. He reiterated that the effort is to encourage cooperative based economic model in the country. Mr. Modi said that the biggest strength of a co-operative is trust and cooperation. He said that the small farmers are being empowered today and similarly, MSMEs are being made a strong part of India’s self-reliant supply chain.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah said that a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant of IFFCO will save our land and water.

Mr. Shah said that there was a long-standing demand of the people associated with the cooperative sector that a separate ministry for cooperatives should be created in the central government. He said that Prime Minister Modi has started the Ministry of Cooperatives, which will boost the cooperative sectors across the nation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also addressed the function. AIR Ahmedabad correspondent reports that a simultaneous function was organized at Kalol IFFCO plant.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-built Matushri K.D.P. Multispecialty Hospital in at Atkot near Rajkot. He also addressed a gathering of people on the occasion. The Prime Minister said, his government has completed eight years during which they have worked for poor with good governance and ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. He said that the health care sector is developing in Gujarat day by day, which will ensure the best health care facilities to the common people. Mr Modi said, when people’s efforts connect with government efforts, its strength to serve the people increases adding that the modern KDP Multispecialty Hospital in Rajkot was a big example of that.

The Prime Minister said, in 2001, there were only nine medical colleges and only 1,100 medical seats in Gujarat, which has now gone up to 30 Government and Private Medical Colleges and 8,000 medical seats in the state.

The Prime Minister said, government has made it sure that every Indian gets COVID-19 vaccine free of cost. He said that during the war time also, the safe evacuation of Indian middle class brothers and sisters was ensured from the concerned areas.

Mr. Modi said that the government is doing everything to provide 100 per cent facilities to the people without any discrimination. He said that the double-engine government in Gujarat has given new impetus to the development of the state in all sectors.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the hospital and inspected various health care facilities.