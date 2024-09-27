Climate and Health Solutions Conclave Concludes with Strategic Insights for India’s Future

The second day of the Climate and Health Solutions (CHS) India Conclave, co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), concluded successfully in Delhi. The two-day conclave focused on the urgent intersection of climate change and public health in India, convening policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to develop actionable strategies for the health sector in the face of these pressing challenges.

The day’s proceedings began with a series of insightful roundtables. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on critical issues, including Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Mental Health, Nutrition, Climate-Ready Healthcare Human Resources, Blended Finance for Climate-Health Bold Bets, Digital Technologies and Data, and the development of Climate-Resilient and Responsive Health Systems and Infrastructure.

With over 330 participants at the conclave, one of the highlights of Day 2 was a roundtable discussion on “Climate Resilient and Responsive Health Systems and Infrastructure”, chaired by representatives from 19 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. This session emphasized the urgent need for adaptive infrastructure capable of withstanding the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

The roundtable on “Non-Communicable Diseases, Nutrition and Mental Health” had key discussions featuring varied contributions. Dr. Cherian Varghese discussed the Kerala floods and how climate change is impacting the social determinants of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly livelihoods, access to healthcare, and the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. Dr. Naveen Kumar C discussed mental health implications and its direct and indirect implications, while Dr. Bhuvaneswari Balasubramanian, from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), highlighted the integration of climate change and nutrition.

In the session on “Blended Finance for Climate-Health Bold Bets,” Ms. Jaya Singh, Policy and Programme Lead for the Asia Pacific Region at United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office, underscored the government’s role in establishing regulations and safeguards for private sector investors in climate and health. She also called for attractive funding models, such as green catalytic funding and guarantee-based grants, to support targeted sectors including infrastructure, health, and education. Himanshu Sikka, Program Lead, Pahal Samridh, highlighted that despite 25% of the global disease burden being linked to environmental risk factors, only 0.5% of international climate finance goes to health.

The session also showcased innovations on the conclave sub-thematic areas, such as a Climate Risk Observatory Tool for heat and health mapping and management, Pluss Technologies, Blackfrog Technologies, and Redwings for climate resilient health infrastructure and the work of ARTPARK, IISc Bangalore for climate and health early warning systems.

Culminating in a focused workshop on climate and health Transformational at Scale led by senior government officials and ADB representatives, participants comprehensively showcased the sub-thematic outcomes of the two-day conclave aligning health systems with climate objectives. The conclave served as a vital platform to develop concrete, actionable, and forward-thinking solutions, highlighting the urgency of integrating climate action with public health strategies. Participants from various states and sectors successfully initiated dialogues and action plans that will shape India’s approach to health and climate in the years to come.

In his closing remarks at the Valedictory Conclusion, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary of MoHFW, expressed gratitude to all participating stakeholders, experts and policymakers. He stated, “As we conclude this significant Climate and Health Solutions Conclave, our focused discussions over the past two days have illuminated the intertwined crises of climate change and public health, showcasing the power of collective action. The solutions presented in our deep-dive sessions have paved the way for actionable strategies that integrate climate-conscious thinking into health policies. As India stands at a critical juncture, we have the opportunity—not just to respond to these challenges but to lead the global agenda on climate and health. Let us translate the insights gained here into tangible actions for a resilient future.”

Going forward, ADB and MoHFW will publish an outcome document detailing the eight key conclave topics, identified outcomes, and an accompanying bouquet of activities that will inform national, regional and sub-national climate and health action plans. The Climate and Health Solutions (CHS) Multi-Stakeholder Thought and Action India Conclave will serve as a blueprint for future climate-health provincial sprints, bootcamps, and initiatives in India.

Ms. LS Changsan, Additional Secretary, Public Health, MoHFW, and Ms. Latha Ganapathy, Joint Secretary, Public Health, MoHFW, lauded the gathering as a monumental conclave that is a turning point in India’s health sector. Ms. Ayako Inagaki, Senior Director, Human and Social Development Sector Office, and Dr. Dinesh Arora, Principal Health Specialist, Health Practice Team from the Asian Development Bank echoed that the India experience will serve as a precedent for climate and health agenda building and operationalization initiation across Asia, the Pacific and beyond.