Classify the candidates of recognised parties in other states also

New Delhi :Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has directed all the Collectors and District Election Officers that in the allocation of symbols in the urban body elections, the candidates of recognised parties of other states should also be classified. State parties which are recognised in other states, their election symbols have been reserved on the basis of their recognition.

Shri Singh has said that along with election material, charts of symbols of national parties and recognised parties in other states have been provided to all the districts. Accordingly provision has been made in IEMS for symbol allocation also.