Civil service is not just a career, it’s a campaign to build the country and serve the people: MP CM Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that public servants have an important contribution in the progress, development and welfare of the state. I salute all those public servants who have contributed in transforming the state from a BIMARU state to a developing state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that civil service is not just a career, it is a campaign to build the country and serve the people. Public servants have the power to change the country and the state and change the lives of the people. Public servants should always strive for capacity building and work with the spirit that there is always scope for improvement.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was a programme at the RCVP Academy of Administration on the 17th Civil Services Day. Officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, State Administrative Service, State Police Service and State Forest Service posted in Bhopal along with Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains were present. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Vande Mataram was presented by Harmony Group. Member of the Capacity Building Commission, Shri R. Balasubramaniam was a special guest. A short film on the role of civil servants in the difficult times of Corona was also screened.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the civil servants in Madhya Pradesh set a wonderful example during the Corona period. They were not afraid, they accepted the challenges and fulfilled their responsibilities by putting themselves at risk. Many officers and employees laid down their lives while on duty. Many public servants continued to do their duties despite having been infected. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I have a pleasant experience of working with public servants, I am proud of the team of the state.

Citing the example of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the idea of ​​schemes comes from among the people and for the purpose of providing relief to the public. The shaping of plans and its successful implementation depends on the public servants. As a result of the successful implementation of Ladli Laxmi Yojana implemented in the state, today there are 43 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state. Many states have also adopted this scheme of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, the Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act has been appreciated by the United Nations.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has amazing leadership qualities. He considers all aspects of life and provides result oriented leadership to the country. Some examples are Millet Mission, Natural Farming, Amrit Talab Yojana and Mission Karma Yogi.

Giving guidance to the public servants, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to keep trying to do better than what we are doing at present. It is necessary to upgrade oneself and make oneself efficient and fit according to the changing technology and circumstances. For this, by taking appropriate training and making efforts at individual level, we can continuously improve our work capacity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also gave his own example in time management and setting priorities.

Citing the example of shlokas from Gita, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed about the characteristics of a satvik worker. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to remain free from prejudice and ego, to have patience, have a positive attitude with enthusiasm, to maintain equal feelings in success and failure and to be full of faith. Giving another example, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave the message of being positive and full of enthusiasm towards work and welfare of others. He said that the public servants have got a chance to build the country and the state and the welfare of the people. They carry out their work with a sense of happiness and humility.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan stated the need to give time to one’s family along with government work and take care of one’s own health. Shri Chouhan said that meditation-yoga and pranayama are necessary for physical health and mental peace. Giving examples of Shri Noronha and Shri Buch, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on the strength of their works and services, civil servants can set an example for the coming generations. Public servants are capable of bringing change in the districts and the state. Their work and services should be such that people remember them in times to come. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that public servants should contribute their best in the welfare, progress and development of the state and extension of government facilities to every person.

Due to Corona, I got an opportunity to be the head of the state’s public service in the most difficult circumstances : Chief Secretary Shri Bains

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains said that on this day on April 21, 1947, the then Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel had addressed the first batch officers of the Indian Civil Service. Expressing the expectations of civil services from a nation standing on the verge of independence, this address is relevant even today. Every employee working under the executive is a part of the civil services. From this point of view the scope of Civil Services Day has been expanded this year. Along with Bhopal, the division and district level offices have also been virtually connected in the programme. Referring to the difficult circumstances of Corona, Chief Secretary Shri Bains said that the state could become free from Corona only due to the tireless hard work of the civil servants under the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Shri Bains expressed his gratitude towards all the civil servants of the state.

Chief Secretary Shri Bains said that due to Corona, he got the opportunity to be the head of the state’s civil service in the most difficult circumstances. Due to the cooperation and devotion to duty of all the public servants of the state, the difficult situation of Corona was brought under control.

At the outset, a short film produced by Madhya Pradesh Public Relations on the role of public servants in the difficult times of Corona was screened. The film shows the role of the public servants in the management of Corona, cleanliness, education system, law and order, digitalization to crack down on mafia, campaign launched to make government services accessible to the common people easily, power supply, Jal Jeevan Mission, and implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.