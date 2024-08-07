Civil Servant, Corporate Leader and Writer Ashok Bal joined as Patron cum CEO of India’s leading lit fest Kalinga Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar: Civil Servant, Corporate Leader, and Writer Ashok Bal joined as Patron cum CEO of India’s one of the prestigious literature festival Kalinga Literary Festival. This was announced by the Founder of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Re-emphasizing his vision Ashok Bal stated that “We need to take KLF to greater heights; expanding its footprints; broadening its content and making it more contemporary and relevant to reach out to diverse audience groups.”

“We are profoundly honored to welcome administrator, author Mr. Ashok Bal to lead the festival as CEO. Under his leadership the festival will achieve new heights and sustainable enough to serve the Art, Culture and literature with greater spirit. His knowledge on ancient Kalinga and India’s rich historical narratives and contemporary society will drive the Kalinga Literary festival into different depth,” said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder KLF.

Mr. Ashok Kumar Bal is an alumnus of Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and an MBA, encompasses a unique blend of conceptual, strategic, and implementation skills. A 1983 batch India Revenue Service (IRS) Officer, served the Government of India for 27 years in various capacities. Held the assignment as Deputy Chairman (and later Chairman) of Mumbai Port Trust, one of the largest and complex major ports in India, and was responsible for the management and operational aspects of the Port as well as leading and executing strategic initiatives towards the transformation of the Mumbai Port.

He was appointed to several high-powered National Level Committees. Headed a National Committee on Taxation issues of major ports constituted by the Ministry of Shipping. Headed the Committee on Amendment to the Dock Workers’ (Safety, Health, and Welfare) Act and Regulations framed thereunder set up by the Ministry of Labour, GOI. He was a member of working group constituted by the Shipping Ministry on Model Concession Agreement for PPP Projects in Port and Shipping sectors, Member of the Standing Committee constituted by the Ministry of Shipping to sort out various issues of Mumbai Port vis-a-vis the development of Mumbai city, Member of a Committee to study decongestion of Mumbai city through Inland Water Transport and Coastal Shipping Modes, and also a member of the Empowered Committee on Mumbai Trans-formation set up by the Maharashtra State Government. He took VRS from Civil Service in 2010. He was CEO of an Aditya Birla Group company.

Ashok Kumar Bal has a passion for delving deep into history and heritage, loves to unravel the stories related to people and places. His curiosity to explore the history of the Gajapatis arose from an unusual source―his horoscope made on a palm leaf after his birth by a village jyotish (astrologer). Inscribed on his horoscope, apart from the birth and zodiac details, was the regnal year (anka) and the name of the Gajapati Sri Sri Birakishore Deb, who was the King of Odisha when he was born. He is author of acclaimed book “Gajapati: A King Without a Kingdom”.

Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of India and its rich literary heritage, fostering dialogues that resonate with people from every walk of life. Since 2013, it has become a sanctuary for the free exchange of ideas, welcoming thousands to the shared love of literature and the arts at Bhubaneswar. Kalinga Literary Festival hosting annual Kathmandu Edition since 2022. KLF Planning to host annual Bali and Colombo edition from 2025. KLF also hosts annual Kandhamal Literary Festival since 2017. KLF also hosting annual Mystic Kalinga Festival since 2017. Mystic Kalinga Festival has emerged as an Annual Flagship event in the cultural calendar of India and our focus is to rekindle the romance with literature and foster reading and writing habits, especially among the youth. KLF also organising prestigious KLF Book Awards, Kalinga Literary Awards. KLF Book Awards, established by KLF in 2021 opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective has been to shape the future literary icons. Quite sanguine about its course, KLF has also spread its wings over the additional creative outlets called KLF Corners, KLF Bhav Samvad that call for interesting conversations and book launches with artists every week, as well as workshops called KLF Campus, where we knock at the doorstep of educational institutions to merge art with academics.

At the KLF, every thread of conversation weaves into the rich fabric of India’s storied past, celebrating not only the diversity of our cultural expression but also the unifying power of our stories. With sessions ranging from democracy to digital revolutions, and from cultural nationalism to climate justice, the festival promises to be a kaleidoscope of thought-provoking dialogue.

The festival also extends into the visual realm with the Kalinga Art Festival, a consecrated space where artists are invited to commune with the festival’s ethos, showcasing their work in alignment with the central theme.