Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today inaugurated a direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco. Air India will operate the non-stop flight on this route.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Civil Aviation Sector is on the cusp of a transformation in India. He said, the country had only 74 airports in the first 68 years of India’s independence which has now increased 145 including heliports and water aerodromes.

The Union Minister urged Indian carriers to look at increasing international traffic and to get more wide-bodied aircraft to capture the long-haul route market which is currently dominated by international carriers.

Mr Scindia added that the government is in the discussion with major airlines to establish India’s first international hub in Delhi which will have multiplier effect on all sectors of the economy.