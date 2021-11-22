City Link partners with Piaggio to expand its electric three-wheeler fleet

Pune: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group (European leader of the 2Wheeler sector) and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has partnered with City Link Portal Pvt. Ltd., (City Link) a leading technology enabled within city logistics start-up for expansion of its Electric Vehicles (EV) business.

City Link is rapidly evolving in EV last mile space and making quick strides in amassing a sizeable EV portfolio. Earlier this year, City Link launched its “Think Green Think EV” initiative and made an entry into this high growth segment.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Saju Nair, EVP-CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Piaggio is proud to contribute to City Link’s Think Green Think EV initiative by providing Ape’ Electrik range of vehicles. Piaggio Ape, with over 30 lac satisfied customers and growing, now is all set to amplify the EV transition in India with its wide range of product range suitable for varied needs of customers and with different types of charging solutions i.e. Swappable as well as fixed battery. We are confident that our technology will enable City Link in providing sustainable, efficient & lower operating cost goods delivery solution to its customers.”

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Puneet Prakash, Cofounder and CEO of City Link said “Having resolved to grow responsibly and continue to bring value to all our customers, vendor partners and drivers, this association with Piaggio holds immense value for us. Though we had projected a number of 100 EVs at launch, with Piaggio we are confident to increase our EV range multi-fold within this financial year itself. City Link is convinced that besides being environment friendly, EVs are expected to drive ROI and bring down delivery costs when compared to existing alternatives”.

The new Apé E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with a 9.5 KW power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length.

Piaggio is offering unique service solutions to ensure confidence and peace of mind to its electric customers. The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometer “Super warranty”. In addition to this, they offer a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all their customers. The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real-time vehicle data tracking for the customers and for PVPL service initiatives. Piaggio is expanding its EV business network reach having added more than 50 dealers across India in last one year helping customers adopt this new technology with complete peace of mind.