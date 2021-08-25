City buses will run up to 25 KM outside Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that BCLL buses would be notified under the category of urban bus operation for the movement of residents, workers and students of areas up to a radius of 25 km outside the Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits. With this, residents of outlying areas like Kanha Saiyya, Hinotia Bangarasia, Ratibad, Bilkisganj, Bagroda, Sukhi Sewaniya, Phanda and Parwalia will be benefitted by the city bus service at concessional rates. Affordable and safe travel facilities will be available to students, laborers and rural brothers and sisters. Similar arrangements will be made in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan flagged off the buses



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made a virtual inauguration by flagging off the operation of 50 new Midi buses on the urban routes of Bhopal. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inaugurated the Ahmedpur Pure Water Pump House built at a cost of Rs. 6.50 crore. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Principal Secretary Urban Development Shri Manish Singh and other officers were present in the program organized at the residence.



Our priority is to ensure better availability of Narmada water for Bhopal



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every sister and brother should get pure drinking water in Bhopal, it is our top priority. With the 45 MLD capacity pump house dedicated in Ahmedpur today, 24 high level tanks, high level tanks of private colonies and pump wells will be filled. About 300 km of pipeline has been laid in the command area of ​​the pump. This will end the water crisis of 3 lakh population. Water is supplied to Bhopal from Narmada, Kolar, Upper Lake and Kerwa. Our main objective is to provide Narmada ji’s water in Bhopal in a better way and necessary arrangements are being made for this continuously.



Arrangement of panic button for the safety of sisters and daughters in buses



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that better buses have been arranged to provide transport facilities in Bhopal. Transport of buses is very essential for common citizens. Various arrangements have been made in the 50 buses that started today for a safe and comfortable journey. There are arrangements like GPS system, panic button, CCTV camera, online monitoring. With this, the arrangement of panic button is special for the safety of sisters and daughters. 1100 new buses will be operated in the state. 300 buses will be provided to Bhopal and remaining buses will be made available to Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior.



About 4 thousand people will get employment from readymade garment industry in Bhopal



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our Bhopal is a wonderful city. Green Bhopal, Clean Bhopal, Bhopal of ponds and lakes is a historical and spiritual city. The state government is especially conscious to ensure that people in Bhopal continue to get basic facilities. No stone will be left unturned to make Bhopal a hi-tech and beautiful city. Investment is going on at a brisk pace for the Bhopal with employment opportunities. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that readymade garment industry is being established in Bhopal. In this, about 4 thousand people will get employment. Along with this, a Global Skill Park is also being built in Bhopal, where training for employment-oriented businesses will be available.



Bhopal will be slum free



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that efforts are also on to provide pucca houses to slum dwellers to make Bhopal slum free. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangements are being made on a large scale to face the third wave of Corona. Necessary arrangements have been made by expanding Hamidia Hospital.



Vaccination and corona friendly behavior necessary



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Maha Abhiyan-2 of Vaccination is starting on 25th and 26th August. In this, both the doses of the vaccine will be administered on August 25 and the second dose of the vaccine will be administered on August 26. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many people forgot after getting the first dose, they did not get the second dose. If the second dose is not administered, the first dose will be in vain. Control of corona is possible only with vaccination and corona friendly behaviour. Life will be normal only in the event of corona control. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to Bhopal residents to participate in the vaccination campaign on August 25 and 26.



Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, former Pro-tem Speaker and MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma and MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur also addressed the programme.

