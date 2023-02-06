CISF is deployed at 66 airports for providing security ; Advanced technologies deployed for enhanced security at airports

Presently, CISF is deployed at 66 airports for providing security. At remaining airports, security is provided by State Police. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Civil Aviation Security Regulator in India, after reviewing risk and threat assessments carried out by Central Security Agencies, issues Aviation Security circulars/orders for effective implementation of security controls at all Indian airports for the purpose of safeguarding civil aviation activities/operations from an act of unlawful interference.

The CISF apprises relevant authorities from time to time about Aviation Security in different forums. The requirement of security is dynamic in nature. The security system at airports is reviewed regularly and upgraded as per the requirement by the BCAS in consultation with concerned agencies and stakeholders, including CISF and Airport Operators, depending upon threat perceptions, and corrective measures taken.

For enhancement of security infrastructure at airports, some of the technologies deployed and proposed for deployment are:

i. Computer Tomography Explosive Detection Systems (CT-EDS) machines.

ii. Dual Generator X-BIS machines.

iii. Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) – installed at Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and under trials at Delhi and a few more airports.

iv. Direction has been issued for Minimum Technical specification for Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). It has been installed at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore airports.

v. Full Body Scanners at all airports are planned in a phased manner with all Hypersensitive and Sensitive airports on priority basis.

vi. Radiological Detection Equipment (RDE) at Indian Airports are planned in phased manner

vii. Biometric Centralized Access Control Systems have been launched in 48 Airports.

viii. Increase in number of screening machines at airports in view of increasing number of passengers.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.