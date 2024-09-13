CISF Diffuses IED Planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

On Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) successfully diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists at the Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Kirandul Complex in Chhattisgarh.

During a security sweep for an NMDC explosive van, the CISF team discovered a 3 kg pressure-activated IED hidden near a main road used by NMDC vans. The device was dismantled by the BDDS team, preventing potential casualties and damage. CISF’s swift and vigilant action thwarted the Maoists’ plans and ensured safety at the site. The force remains committed to regional security and will continue to work with local authorities to address threats.