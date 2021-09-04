CISF Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Cycle Rally starts from Yerawda Jail, Pune

New Delhi : As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav’ celebrations, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is organising 10 cycle rallies in different parts of country. All the rallies will terminate at Rajghat, New Delhi, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October 2021. The rallies are being organized with a focus on the youth of the country to get them connected with the brave stories of our freedom fighters and with the sacrifices made by unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement.

The longest of the 10 rallies has been flagged off today, 4th September 2021, from Yerawda Jail, Pune. Yerawda Jail is the place where historic Poona Act was signed when Gandhiji fasted to protest against Communal award. He was housed three times in this jail, including in 1932 and in 1942 along with many other freedom fighters, during Quit India Movement.

The rally from Yerawda Jail, Pune has been flagged off today in the presence of Member of Parliament, Pune, Shri Girish Bapat; noted hockey player Shri Dhanraj Pillay; freedom fighter Shri Vasant Prasade; Additional Director General, CISF, Shri Anil Kumar; IG, CISF, Shri K. N. Tripathy, along with other senior CISF officers, Police Officers, other dignitaries and cycling lovers.

All the dignitaries and cycling lovers of Pune city gave their best wishes to the cyclists and gave grand farewell for the Cycle Rally.