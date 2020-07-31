CINI joins hands with REACH to eradicate Tuberculosis in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Child In Need Institute (CINI), a pioneer in the field of community led initiative has joined hands with Resource group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH), a forerunner in the field of eliminating Tuberculosis.

The collaboration between Child In Need Institute (CINI) and Resource group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH) aims to eradicate Tuberculosis and make Odisha and Jharkhand TB-free by 2025 under National Strategic Plan (NSP). CINI recently inaugurated its first unit office in Shaheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar with primary focus to reach different corners of the state and make the state free from TB.

To fight the pandemic situation of COVID19, CINI is widely sharing social media collaterals to reach maximum number of health care providers, beneficiaries and people with TB in particular for spreading awareness and avoiding co-morbidity.

Mr Ranjan Panda, Chief of Programme, CINI, said, “The main focus is to aware as many as TB champions, people living with TB and the community as a whole on fighting against COVID19, there by adhering to physical distancing norms, avoiding social gatherings, to aware more people and to be accountable for making a better world for living a healthy life.”

Child in Need Institute started working in Odisha about four years back in the field of child nutrition. Currently, CINI has partnered with UNICEF, Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiative (APPI) and Reach India in the state of Odisha to support the government for optimal nutritional practices amongst women and children, introducing technology based capacity building of frontline functionaries and fighting against TB.

Mr Sujoy Roy, Sr. Manager CINI said “We are trying to complement the Government’s initiative of Health for All, that no one with TB, COVID-19 or any health condition will miss out on the prevention and care they need. It’s time for action.”

Mr Roy said, “The mission behind this association is to make TB-Free Odisha. We are really proud and happy to work for the people of this state. We are closely working with different Departments of the Government and Women & Child Healthcare Dept for the people of this state. This enables us to work for the betterment of thousands of people.”

He also expressed his appreciation to a prestigious International Agency and their lead partner for initiating this wonderful campaign.

CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach along with other noble causes in last 5 decades. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 7 million people living in poor rural and urban communities. The journey of CINI started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made our determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection.

