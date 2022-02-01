CINCAN congratulates the Coast Guard Component on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard’s 46th Raising Day

New Delhi : Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) congratulated the Coast Guard Component on the occasion of Indian Coast Guard’s 46th Raising Day on February 01, 2022. From a modest beginning with just 07 surface platforms in 1978, Coast Guard has grown into a formidable force with many ships and large number of aircraft in its inventory.

Under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar command, Coast Guard has focused on operational excellence and quality. Its performance has been stellar in maintaining vigil alongwith the Navy, all along the 1962 Km of coastline in the 836 Islands. It has safeguarded national interests by providing security in the Six lakh Square Km of A&N Islands Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) besides effective Search and Rescue in an area covering Nine lakh Square Km.

In the past one year the Coast Guard at ANC has saved 109 lives at sea. Additionally, the hawk eye vigil by maintaining 24 x 7 patrols, both at Sea and Air, has enabled A&N Command to apprehend more than 22 poachers and 04 foreign fishing boats operating illegally in the islands. Amongst the other notable achievements, Coast Guard successfully towed MV X-Press Yamuna amidst rough sea and bad weather conditions, thereby averting a likely grounding of the vessel which would have caused irreparable damage to the sensitive ecology of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On another occasion Tug Ganga-I which experienced flooding onboard was successfully provided assistance by coast guard Ship. The search and rescue operation led to rescue of 09 persons. The year bygone has witnessed numerous such valiant efforts which resulted in saving of men and material at sea by the Coast Guard under Andaman and Nicobar Command in service to the Nation.