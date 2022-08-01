New Delhi : CIL has projected coal production of 840 MT for 2023-24.

In order to ramp up domestic production of coal, several steps have been taken of which the major steps are as under:

To increase production through MDO model, Coal India Ltd. has identified 15 MDO Projects having combined capacity of 168.6 Million Tonne per year (MTY) of which Six MDO Projects have already been awarded with capacity of 96.74 MTY .

Capacity addition through Greenfield and Brownfield Projects in CIL. Capacity addition of 289 MTY is being done through approval of new and expansion PRs (Future Projects).

Advanced Technologies like surface miners, etc. for open cast mining and Power supported Longwall (PSLW), High wall Mining, continuous miner etc. for under ground mines are being deployed tor efficiency and higher production of coal.

CIL has taken steps to upgrade mechanised coal transportation and loading system through CHP/Silo under ‘First Mile Connectivity’ Projects . This will facilitate faster evacuation of coal.

The production of raw coal in Odisha was 185.07MT in 2021-22.

The details of raw coal production during last three years are as under:

Company Coal Production (Million Tonnes) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (P) Actual Actual Actual MCL 140.36 148.01 168.17 OCPL 1.00 2.00 5.25 NTPC 1.54 3.12 5.29 NLCIL 0.00 1.01 6.36 GMR 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total 142.90 154.14 185.07

*Provisional

