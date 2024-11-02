CII Odisha Organizes “CII Swayam Srujani – Weaving a Sustainable Future for Odisha’s Textiles and Crafts” in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Odisha held an impactful event, CII Swayam Srujani – Weaving a Sustainable Future for Odisha’s Textiles and Crafts, today in Bhubaneswar. The program celebrated Odisha’s rich heritage of textiles and crafts, focusing on sustainable practices and empowerment for artisans and weavers in the state.

The event was graced by Minister of Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education, Mr. Sampad Chandra Swain, who attended as Chief Guest. He spoke passionately about the government’s efforts to foster a favorable ecosystem for Odisha’s craftsmen and artisans through policies aimed at improving skill development, market linkage, and sustainability in the sector.

Highlighting the government’s stand on industrialisation in the state, Shri Swain said that, “ Odisha was traditionally known for mining and metallurgy. Now, however, the government is pushing for expansion to emerging sectors such as textiles and apparel. Many prominent companies in the sector have invested in the state but want to develop an ecosystem for the industry. The government is also focusing on how the textile and apparel industry can prosper in online business. He said textile parks are also being set up in the state. He said that the government is making arrangements so that the people of the state can create employment on their own without chasing jobs.”

On this occasion, Mr. Akash Dasnayak, MLA, joined as the Guest of Honour and emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship to help traditional crafts thrive in today’s global marketplace. He called upon the entrepreneurs to bring back the era of ancient art, culture and business in Odisha. The Government of Odisha has taken up several programmes for entrepreneurs. They are focusing on how they can move forward, master the online transaction and increase the number of their products. But to bring back the ancient glory of the state, the society will have to work together with the government, he said.

The event gathered distinguished leaders from industry, government, and the arts to discuss avenues for promoting sustainable practices within Odisha’s textile and craft sectors. Dr. Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman of the CII Odisha State Council, welcomed the gathering, emphasizing the role of heritage and craftsmanship in boosting the state’s economy and preserving its cultural legacy. He highlighted that we need to endevour to promote our rich handloom and handicraft product globally. To achieve this very objective, we need everyones’ prospective.

Ms. Monalisha Panda, Chairperson of CII IWN (Indian Women Network) Odisha Chapter, spoke on the need for innovative solutions and market access to strengthen Odisha’s crafts sector. She stressed that empowering women artisans would have a transformative impact, enhancing not only the lives of individuals but also contributing to the state’s socio-economic development.

Chairman of the Craft Odisha Council, Mr. Santosh Mohapatra, outlined the challenges artisans face today, including limited exposure to national and international markets and a need for skill enhancement. He urged for greater industry and government collaboration to support these traditional crafts sustainably.

The gathering concluded with a vote of thanks from Ms. Zubina Ali, Co-Chairperson of CII IWN Odisha Chapter, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and stakeholders committed to ensuring a sustainable future for Odisha’s crafts and textiles. Mr Ashok Barat, CII state head also present over there.

The CII Swayam Srujani initiative underscores CII’s dedication to fostering sustainable development in Odisha’s textiles and crafts sectors, strengthening the bond between tradition and modernity, and ensuring artisans gain the recognition and support they deserve.