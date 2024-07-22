CII MSME Vendor Connect Series 2024 held at Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda, Odisha, July 20th, 2024:CII Odisha State Council organised its Maiden Edition of CII MSME Vendor Connect Series 2024 at Jharsuguda. The First Edition CII MSME Vendor Connect Series focused on the overarching theme of ‘Expanding Business Horizon’, a platform envisioned to play a significant role in enhancing the visibility and growth opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council and Chairman, SNM Group said, “CII have been working towards creating and sustaining an environment which is conducive to the growth of industry in the state, partnering industry and government alike through advisory and consultative processes.The MSME sector is the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to GDP growth, industrial output, and exports. The CII MSME Vendor Connect series creating a platform for the MSMEs to connect with the large-scale industries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), with a special focus on strengthening and building the MSMEs ecosystem in the State.”

Sharing his views, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, and Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Limited, said, “Odisha has immense potential for growth in sectors like metals, agro-processing, textiles, chemicals, tourism, and emerging industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, IT, and electronics. Its strategic location, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure support a thriving startup ecosystem with advanced policies, seed funding, mentorship, and more. CII MSME Vendor Connect Series will provide an opportunity to unleash the full potential of MSMEs in Odisha and help address challenges ranging from finance, technology adoption, regulatory compliance, market access, to skill development.”

The one-day MSME conclave saw a conglomeration of industry leaders, decision makers, experts and MSME partners across the State connected to focus on exploring future business avenues and strengthening the MSMEs ecosystem in the State. The session featured insightful presentations on expanding MSME business opportunities and included engaging B2B sessions with Large Scale Companies including Vedanta, Hindalco, Rourkela Steel Plant, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, JSW, Shyam Metallics, Tata Power, TRL Krosaki and Dalmia Cement.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council and Chairman, SNM Group, Mr Sunil Gupta, Vice Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, and Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Limited, Mr Girish Naik, Head Commercial JSW BPSL Works, Mr Sameer Nayak, President HIL Aditya Alumina and Shri Prabhu Prasad Choudhury, OIS (SAG), Additional Director Department of Industries Government of Odisha.

In addition to above CII Odisha State Council announced the launch of its 2nd Zonal Council at Jharsuguda as CII West Odisha Zonal Council. Mr Anil Singh, President & Whole Time Director, JSW BPSL has been elected as the Chairman and Mr Dev Kumar Tiwari, Director, Shyam Metallics and Energy Limited has been elected as the Vice Chairman of newly formed CII West Odisha Zonal Council for 2024-25. Their names were proposed and ratified at the Fourth CII Odisha State Council Meeting 2024-25 at Jharsuguda on 19 July 2024.