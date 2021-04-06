CII honours Tata Steel with the Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0° – Oriented Award

New Delhi: Tata Steel has been recognised with the Climate Action Programme (CAP) 2.0° “Oriented Award” by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Energy, Mining and Heavy Manufacturing category.

CAP 2.0° is a recognition and capability enhancement programme promoted by CII Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development (CESD) for businesses to become climate resilient. Based on a CII climate-maturity model and using the principles of business excellence framework, CAP 2.0° helps businesses to assess climate change related risks and opportunities and integrate the mitigation actions into their long-term strategies. It is a benchmark programme recognising Industry’s climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives with the purpose of cascading learnings and encouraging quick scale up, thereby contributing to India’s climate goals.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, said: “We are grateful to be conferred this recognition from CII. Climate Change is a significant risk that humanity and the industry faces and it is imperative that we take actions today to mitigate its inevitable repercussions. We are committed towards climate action and have taken several initiatives over the years for reducing carbon emissions and have plans to significantly reduce our footprint in the long-term. As a responsible corporate citizen, it has always been our endeavour to promote sustainability as a business strategy through enhancing resource efficiency, adopting circular economy principles, taking climate action and caring for our communities and workforce.”