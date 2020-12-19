CII EXCON 2021- South Asia’s Largest Construction Equipment Trade Fair to be held in Bengaluru from December 7-11, 2021

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced here today the 11th edition of EXCON, India’s premier and South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, which will take place in Bengaluru during December 7-11, 2021.

Excon 2021 will feature a 5-day international exhibition spread across a display area of 3,20,000 sq. mtrs. Excon 2021 would be attracting over 1300 exhibitors including 400 companies from abroad representing 6 country pavilions from Germany, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, UK and China. The show is also expected to attract over 60,000 business visitors from India and abroad.

In line with the growth of the industry, Excon has become one of the largest global events in the sector. The key elements which will have enhanced focus in Excon 2021 will be ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, Fuel Legislation (BS-IV transition), Alternate Fuels, AI, IoT and Robotics, Gender Diversity in Construction awards, Greater Participation of Academia & Defense, State sessions, MSME’s and Digital Transformation.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India launched the EXCON 2021 and said that the Construction Equipment Industry has tread the growth path in the last quarter and this is another testimony to the confidence on the recovery of our Economy, faith in the pandemic control / vaccination plans of our Government and the various progressive initiatives and policies taken by our Government for Industry.

Speaking on the session, the Hon’ble Minister mentioned that an area of 325 acres have been earmarked at NATRAX – Automotive Testing Center in Indore for Testing Construction Equipment Machinery. He urged Industry to make use of the facility. He further said that the Department of Heavy Industry has been instrumental in setting up Capital Goods Skill Council. Through this organization National Skill Standards are being notified with the purpose of defining skill needs of the industry. This way training institutions will be able to impart skills which are valued by employers in Industry. The Council has been targeted to benefit 10 million people in this way.

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s key economic advisory has proposed an investment-led stimulus by the government to help revive the economy. The proposed massive spending on infrastructure, along with an upgrade of urban facilities – mainly highways, renewable energy, and urban transport. All this is expected to create durable assets and jobs, and generate demand for Materials, Technology and Aggregates, he added.

Excon is happening at a time when our economy is on the path of transition towards a ‘New India’ and there is renewed confidence about the future. India has stood true of its growth promise. The economy has added $1 trillion during the past five years said Mr Deepak Shetty, Chairman, Excon 2021 and MD & Deputy CEO, JCB India Limited. He also said that Excon plays the role of creating synergies for the overall development of the Indian economy on one hand and increase in trade and investments globally on the other.

He further said that, With sustainability and environment being the major concerns, the Government and industry are together taking measures and innovative steps to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly development of the Country’s infrastructure. Excon Interactions are planned around topics which cover these aspects in detail. The Construction Equipment Industry can use the existing challenges as opportunities and work around them to emerge stronger, he added.

Mr Amit Gossain, Chairman, CII Urban Development & Smart Cities Council and Managing Director, Kone Elevators India Private Limited said that, India requires investment worth Rs 50 trillion (US$ 777.73 billion) in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country. India is witnessing significant interest from international investors in the infrastructure space. EXCON, the flagship event of CII has grown and evolved with the changing times. It is an ideal platform for all the stakeholders from the Construction equipment sector to come together under one roof and deliberate on new ideas and form new alliances.

EXCON currently in its 11th edition has been playing a catalytic role in showcasing innovations in the Construction Equipment and related industries which is supporting the infrastructure development of the country and it is a platform to connect all infrastructure stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and developers, with the exciting growth story of India’s infrastructure. Over the last 10 editions, the event has grown into the top 10 construction equipment exhibitions in the world.

Excon addresses both marketing and educational platform for all stakeholders. Government and Senior Bureaucrats capitalised it as a knowledge platform for various departments (PWD’s and Civil Engineering Departments), Private contractors, Builders, Road/ Infrastructure developers, Smart City/ Urban Planning, Army, Border Roads Organisation, etc. to witness the latest Technology, Equipment’s and Machinery display which will enable accelerated Infrastructure development needs of the nation.

