CII Elects New Office Bearers for 2022-23

New Delhi :The newly constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting today, elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2022-23. He takes over from T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited.

Sanjiv has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20. He has led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech. Sanjiv is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, USA and a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Member of the International Advisory Board (IAB), Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel (ITAP) of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum. He has several awards to his credit including AIMA’s Managing India Award’s Entrepreneur of the year 2019, ET’s Business Leader of the year 2018, Financial Express’ Best Banker of the year 2017-18, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the year in 2017 and Transformational Leader award at the 5th Asia Business Responsibility Summit in 2017. He is also a recipient of the Business World’s Most Valuable CEOs in India for 2015 & 2016.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., takes over as CII President-Designate for 2022-23. He has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years. He has been the Chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97 and has led several CII National Committees including on Sports, Environment and Technology & Innovation. Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp became the world’s No. 1 two-wheeler company in 2001 and has successfully retained this position to date – for 21 consecutive years. Pawan is also a sports enthusiast. Due to his own personal commitment and passion, Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple sporting disciplines around the globe, including Golf, Cricket, Field Hockey, Motorsports, and Football. He has several awards to his credit including AIMA JRD Tata Corporate Leadership Award, 2021-22, Hockey India, FIH President’s Award 2021, CNB Visioneer of the Year 2021 and Business Leader of the Year at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence 2021.

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions takes over as Vice President for 2022-23. He has been associated with CII for more than 2 decades. He has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council to name a few. Dinesh is a Commerce Graduate and an Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. Mr. Dinesh has won many awards including, ‘Icon of the Year’ from ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for the year 2018, ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for ‘Services’ category by Ernst & Young in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s ‘Next Gen Entrepreneur of the year 2014’ award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010.