CIFNET under Department of Fisheries creates constant awareness among fishermen for safety and maritime boundary

The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) established in 1963 as a National institute under the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries. Animal Husbandry and Dairying with the mandate to create trained manpower needed for manning the ocean going/deep-sea fishing vessels and to manage the fishery establishments. Accordingly, various need based skilled/awareness training programs are being conducted on regular basis for the fishermen at three centers of CIFNET through various in-house and extension training programmes. The CIFNET has been providing training to the fishermen of various Coastal States and Union Territories on the aspects of safety at sea and maritime boundary. Total 1292 fishermen and fisher youth trained under PMMSY during 2022-2023.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.