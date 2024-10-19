CIC calls on Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Chief Information Commissioner of India Shri Heeralal Samariya called on Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions today.

During the meeting, Shri Samariya informed the Minister that Central Information Commission has achieved 100% disposal rate of RTIs during the first six months of the current financial year. Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Central Information Commission on this achievement.

The Minister applauded the office of Chief Information Commission for consistently using Artificial Intelligence for study, analysis and pattern of RTIs and also checking credentials of RTI applicants.

Chief Information Commissioner also apprised the Minister of the consistent use of hybrid mode, – physical cum video conferencing, introduced in the office of CIC for hearing and disposal of RTI appeals. The Commissioner informed the Minister that the disposal of RTI applications during the Covid 19 pandemic period was more due to the use of online mode and modern technologies.

He further informed that now the RTI applications can also be filed with the help of mobile App. “New technologies have been introduced, leading to the speedy disposal of pending applications. Awareness camps are also being organised to spread awareness about the RTI Act” the Commissioner submitted.

The Union Minister said that it was during the Modi Government that a 24-hour portal service was introduced for e-filing of the RTI applications at any time of the day or night and from any part of the country or abroad. Similarly during Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s tenure, the office of Central Information Commissioner was shifted to its own exclusive office complex, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that the role of the Central Information Commission is important to live up to PM Modi’s vision of transparency and citizen participation in the functioning of the government.