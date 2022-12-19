CIA Chief says, PM Narendra Modi used his influence over Russian President to avert nuclear disaster in Ukraine

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, Bill Burns has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to avert the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In an interview to PBS TV network, Mr Burns said, Prime Minister Modi’s views on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on the Russians and could well have averted a global disaster in the context of the Ukraine war.

India has repeatedly warned against any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine while calling for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. Mr Modi continued to emphasise to Russian President the need to bring the conflict to an end. The CIA chief’s remarks assume significance as Mr Putin had earlier warned of the increasing threat of nuclear war. Mr Putin had warned that Russia will fight by all available means. The CIA Chief’s remarks are considered another endorsement of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict.