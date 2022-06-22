Churaru Takrala to become train stoppage for Ambala Cantt- Daulatpur Chowk Passenger Special train

New Delhi :Ministry of Railways has today ordered that Ambala Cantt- Daulatpur Chowk Passenger Special train will make a stoppage at ChuraruTakrala station in Una district. Similarly, Saharanpur-Una Himachal Passenger Express will make a stoppage at Raimehatpur.

The two stations have been added as stoppages for corresponding trains following a request by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur to Ministry of Railways. The request for addition of stoppage was done to alleviate issues faced in travel by people of the two districts.