Chirag Paswan Engages with Food & Allied Sector Companies at Mumbai Roundtable Event

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan chaired a roundtable interaction today with companies engaged in the food & allied sectors to discuss the future plans of the companies in India and prospects of partnerships with MoFPI for the upcoming World Food India 2024, being organized from 19th to 22nd September at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The industries meet saw the participation of over 30 food processing and allied companies.

In his address, Shri Chirag Paswan mentioned that MoFPI holds a unique position amongst all the stakeholders and emphasized the vast opportunities that this sector has to offer. He extended a heartfelt invitation to all companies for their participation in World Food India 2024. He also expressed his keenness to work with the industry for any issues faced by them and acknowledged the relentless efforts of all the stakeholders – the producers, processors, academia, startups & innovators, toward achieving the vision of Atma Nirbharta and Viksit Bharat. Additionally, he also mentioned that the Global Food Regulators Summit that is being organized by FSSAI is going to take place during WFI from 20th to 21st September.

Joint Secretary Shri Ranjit Singh emphasized the significant role of the food processing sector in the Indian economy. He mentioned that such milestones are only achievable through the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders cumulatively —industry leaders, academic institutions, and dedicated government efforts alike.

The participating industry members during the interaction expressed their optimistic outlook on the Indian market with respect to the food processing sector in particular and lauded the various initiatives taken by the Government of India to improve the business environment, including the favorable policies such as the Production Linked Incentive Scheme and the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana initiated by MoFPI. They also expressed their gratitude for the previous edition of World Food India and assured their interest in participating in World Food India 2024. The industry assured of its commitment to the betterment of the sector collectively and robust participation during World Food India 2024.