Chirag Chikkara Secures Gold for India in Men’s Freestyle 57kg at U23 World Wrestling Championships

Eighteen-year-old Chirag Chikkara won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, marking India’s only gold at the event. He secured victory against Kyrgyzstan’s Abdymalik Karachov with a close 4-3 win.

India finished with nine medals in total, including four in men’s freestyle, where Sujeet Kalkal won bronze in the 70kg category, and Vicky Chahar claimed bronze in the 97kg category. The women’s freestyle team earned a silver from Anjli in the 59kg category and three bronze medals.

In the Greco-Roman category, Vishwajit Ramchandra More took bronze in the 55kg category. Overall, India concluded the championships with one gold, one silver, and seven bronze medals.