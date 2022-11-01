China mourns the loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse; extends sympathies to bereaved families and the injured

China on Monday mourned the loss of lives and extended sympathies to the bereaved families and to the injured after 132 people lost their lives in the tragic collapse of a hanging bridge over the River Machchhuin in Morbi, Gujarat on Sunday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question by local media in Beijing, “We have taken note of what happened. We mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who were injured in the accident.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the bridge collapse tragedy and has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons. Prime Minister said the centre is offering all possible help to the state government. He assured that the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the district administration this morning and took stock of the rescue and relief work.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, the rescue operation carried out by various security agencies including NDRF, SDRF, Air Force, Army, and Navy since last night has entered the last phase. The minister said the culprits will face strict action.