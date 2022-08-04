China initiates its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan

China has initiated its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan this morning after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island yesterday. Her visit sparked a furious reaction from Beijing, which vowed punishment and announced military drills in the seas around Taiwan — some of the world’s busiest waterways.

The exercises, which began around 0400 GMT, involve live-firing, according to state media. State broadcaster CCTV reported that six major areas around the island have been selected for this actual combat exercise and during this period, relevant ships and aircraft are directed not to enter the relevant waters and airspaces.