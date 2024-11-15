Children’s Day Celebrated by NINL

November 15, 2024, Kalinganagar: As part of a volunteering activity, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), in collaboration with Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), celebrated Children’s Day with 45 children from Anganwadi and TSF Tribal Language Class of Dhenkisal village under Shalijanga Gram Panchayat under Danagadi block on Thursday. The celebration provided a fun-filled day of activities and encouragement for the young participants.

During the celebration, the employees distributed study materials and snacks, bringing smiles and boosting the spirits of the children. They also engaged with the children through motivational talks designed to inspire their educational pursuits. On Wednesday, another volunteering initiative was undertaken by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Shalijanga village where an awareness programme on ‘Domestic and Fire Safety’ was organised for the local women.

More than 50 women participated in the training session that aimed to empower the local women with knowledge and skills to prevent accidents and respond effectively to emergencies.

During the programme, employees of NINL gave various insightful inputs on the importance of domestic safety and urged the villagers to adopt preventive measures.