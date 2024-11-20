  Children Take Over Community Radio on World Children’s Day 

Konark: Celebrating World Children’s Day on November 20, Radio Namaskar, Odisha’s first community radio station, witnessed an inspiring transformation as children took over its operations. From program creation to management and broadcasting, the entire day was dedicated to showcasing the creativity and leadership of young minds. Radio Namaskar, established on February 12, 2010, has consistently delivered public welfare and awareness programs. The station, recognized for its innovative broadcasting by the Central Government and international organizations. Young India in collaborated with UNICEF this year to celebrate the occasion in a unique manner. Prominent guests, including Ajit Kumar Mahapatra, Chairman of the Puri District Child Welfare Committee, UNICEF Representative Tazeen Qureshi, and other key figures such as Shreya Patnaik and Itibala Pradhan, engaged in discussions on vital topics such as children’s rights, health, education, skill development, and the fight against child marriage, labor, and discrimination. Students from various schools, including Konark Government High School, Shobhaniya Shikshashram, Bateswar High School, and others, participated enthusiastically. They prepared and presented various child-centered programs, managing every aspect of the station throughout the day. Chairman, Radio Namaskar N.A. Shah Ansari emphasized the significance of empowering children through platforms like community radio. The event highlighted the need for continued efforts to ensure children’s voices are heard and their issues addressed. This initiative reflects Radio Namaskar’s commitment to blending innovation with community engagement, further cementing its role as a pioneer in using media for social transformation.