Child rights protection campaign reaches Ganjam

Berhampur : The Caravan of 40 days Child Rights protection campaign reached Ganjam on November 22. This is a joint initiative of Tata Steel Foundation and Odisha State Child Right Protection Commission to build awareness of child rights through campaign and audiovisual mode among children in different blocks of the state.

On 22nd November 2021 the campaign was organized at Chamakhandi Kalyan Mandap. There were nearly 150 participants, all adolescents of Tata Steel Foundation run Rishta project. The programe was addressed by Smt Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson OSCPCR (Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) during which she emphasised on mental health and protection and care of children. She also appreciated the work of Tata Steel Foundation on childrens’ issues especially on health and nutrition and the rights of children. She also appreciated TSF and its team for organizing the campaign successfully.

Ms. Dibya Saswati, Member of OSCPCR, Mr Subodh Kumar Sarangi, DCPO Ganjam and Ms. Shusmita Pradhan, Sarpanch Chamakhandi gram panchayat and team from TSF Gopalpur were present on the occasion.