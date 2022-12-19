Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T secretary V.K. Pandian visit Rourkela , reviews progress of the under-construction Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium & Rourkela Airport

Bhubaneswar : On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T secretary V.K. Pandian visited Rourkela and reviewed the progress of the under-construction Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Airport and various infrastructure works.

The team inspected the under-construction Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The construction of both the main and practice grounds has been completed. The stadium has been given a license to play after both pitches and high-mask lights have been inspected. 20 matches of Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played in Rourkela.

The first match will be held on January 13 between India and Spain. Before this, three practice matches will be played from next 24th. If any defects are found during these practice matches, steps will be taken to strengthen the infrastructure.

Mohapatra expressed hope that Rourkela airport has been completed and the necessary licenses will be obtained soon. In the flight plan, the players will get 4 flight facilities. Such a stadium has been built within a year.