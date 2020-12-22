Chief Secretary reviewed projects under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation

Bhubaneswar: The projects under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) being implemented by departments were put on fast track with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewing the projects here on Monday.

Resolving the issues relating to ground level implementation of the projects, Tripathy directed the concerned administrative departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision.

Tripathy asked the departments to undertake micro-level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals.Further, he advised that the furnitures, classroom equipments and general materials necessary for modernisation of educational and technical institutions be procured from local micro, small and medium enterprises promoted under the Make in Odisha initiative. Target was set to complete infrastructure building civil work projects for by first quarter of 2021.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare PK Mohapatra appraised, “Five categories of projects like up-gradation of health infrastructure estimated around Rs 971.83 cr, improving access to health services estimated around Rs 95.31 cr, improvement in emergency care services estimated around Rs 19.06 cr, telemedicine care project in health institutions estimated around Rs 4.75 cr, and, special public health programmes estimated around Rs 207.90 cr” are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

Apart from that a 150-bed maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur have also been taken up.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The projects for modernisation of Government ITIs and engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been undertaken under OMBADC funding.”

Principal Secretary School and Mass Education Satyabrta Sahu said, “The projects for development of critical infrastructure and other facilities in elementary, secondary. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding.”

