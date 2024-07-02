Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja Reviews Preparations For President’s 4-Day Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri on July 7. During her four-day visit to Odisha, beginning July 6, the President will attend multiple events.

A preparatory review meeting for the President’s visit took place on Monday, under the chairmanship of the new Chief Secretary of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja. State Police DG Arun Kumar Sarangi, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, and Secretaries of various departments were in attendance.

The top officials discussed the security and logistical preparations for the President’s stay in Puri and Bhubaneswar from July 6 until July 9.

State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan informed that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will examine all facets of the Rath Yatra in a crucial meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

“The emphasis this year will be on maintaining discipline and ensuring basic amenities for women, Harichandan and added that VIP access to the Puri Srimandir will be restricted during the festival.

As per the schedule, on July 6, Droupadi Murmu will commemorate the 96th death anniversary of Pandit Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das at Jayadev Bhawan. The following day, she will be present in Puri for the annual Car Festival of the Holy Trinity. The President is scheduled to stay overnight in Puri and take a morning walk on the beach on July 8, before returning to Bhubaneswar.

On the same day, the President will visit the Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves, followed by an interaction with students at the Bibhuti Kanungo College of Arts and Crafts. In the afternoon, President Murmu will participate in an event at the Divine Retreat Centre at Mendhasal Haridamada, on the city outskirts.

On July 9, the President will preside over the 13th convocation of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatni, Khurda. She will leave for Delhi later that afternoon.