Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja chairs high-level meeting on Cyclonic Storm which’s likely to impact Odisha. DC, Fire Service DG, RDM Secy & SRC, Agriculture Secy, Addl DG (Law & Order), OSDMA officials & BBSR Met office Director were present in the meeting.

Odisha government has decided to cancel the leave of its staff in anticipation of a potential cyclone forecasted to develop over the Bay of Bengal around October 23, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh on Sunday.

Addressing the media after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secy Manoj Ahuja, SRC Singh stated, “All leaves for state government employees have been cancelled and officials are instructed to stay at their designated posts and carry out their duties.”

Regarding the declaration of holidays for school students, Singh mentioned, “While no decision has been made yet, District Collectors are authorised to make such decisions based on the evolving situation.”