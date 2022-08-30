Chief Secretary holds meeting with Central Inter-Ministerial Team on losses during monsoon season

New Delhi : Chief Secretary RD Dhiman today had a high level meeting through video conferencing with Inter-ministerial team of the Centre, which was on a three day visit of the state to take stock of the damage so far in this monsoon season. The members of the central team led by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary (Disaster Management) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, had a wide discussion with Chief Secretary and other officers of the concerned departments through video conferencing from Dharmshala and Bilaspur, and also received the interim memorandum regarding the damage in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary RD Dhiman said that for the first time a high level Inter-ministerial team of the Centre has visited Himachal Pradesh in the mid monsoon season itself from 28th to 30th August, on the special request of the state government, which helped in assessing the actual situation.

Chief Secretary said that an interim memorandum of loss of Rs 1981.86 crore was submitted to the central team. This includes the loss of Rs 957.09 crore to the Public Works Department and Rs 725.07 crore to the Jal Shakti Department. Apart from this, there has also been heavy damage to other departments and private property. Total 278 people have lost their lives in various incidents of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides and house collapses etc during this season in the state, while 522 people have been injured and 9 people were still missing. 169 houses were completely damaged, while 825 houses damaged partially. 72 shops and 887 gaushalas were damaged and 587 livestocks have also been reported killed, said RD Dhiman.

Chief Secretary said that this was only an interim report and these figures were likely to be increased significantly in the coming days as 20-25 days were still left for the monsoon season and damage assessment was still being done at many places. He added that the final damage report would be submitted by the end of the season. The suggestions of the central team would also be included in this report.

Joint Secretary (Disaster Management), Sunil Kumar Baranwal said that two different groups of the central team took stock of the situation by undertaking extensive tour of the disaster affected areas of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts. Team visited relief camps also. There has been a heavy loss in these areas of the state, said Sunil Kumar Baranwal. He also appreciated the steps taken by the local administration and the State government for rescue and relief works. Sunil Kumar Barnwal and other team members also gave valuable suggestions regarding the report.

After an extensive discussion with the central team, the Chief Secretary RD Dhiman directed the senior officer of all the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report of the damages by the end of the season and activate the field officers.

Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Sharma welcomed the Chief Secretary, the Central team and all senior officers of the various departments and presented the report regarding the loss. Principal Secretaries/Secretaries and other officers of Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Urban Development, Education and other departments were also present in the meeting.