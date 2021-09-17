Chief of the Air Staff visits headquarters central Air command

New Delhi : Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Headquarters, Central Air Command (CAC),Prayagraj on 16 Sep 21 for its Annual Commanders’ Conference. The CAS was received by Air Marshal RJ Duckworth AVSM VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) CAC. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the CAS on arrival at the Command Headquarters.

In his address to the Commanders, the CAS emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security. He directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. CAS appreciated the role of CAC in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.

The CAS urged the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment and stressed on the need to augment the combat capability of IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.