Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who recently took over his current assignment, called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today in North Block and reiterated Navy’s support to India’s first human Space mission ‘Gaganyaan” as well as to the Ocean mission “Samudrayaan”.

The meeting underscored the deepening partnership between the Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in key national missions.

During the discussion, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the Indian Navy is the lead agency for the recovery of the crew module for India’s first human Space mission “Gaganyaan”. It has also undertaken successful recovery during the 1st developmental mission (TV-D1) of the project on October 23. He emphasized the success of the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has effectively dismantled silos and fostered joint collaboration across various sectors to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions asserted that “The world will witness one Indian in Space and another in the deep sea by 2025.” He noted that the Deep Sea Mission, a significant initiative under his ministry, is being executed in collaboration with the “Guardians of the Indian Ocean” to enhance the Indian Navy’s submarine capabilities.

Reflecting on the longstanding cooperation between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Navy, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the MoUs signed and the joint efforts underway on various projects that not only advance national interests but also benefit humanity. He highlighted how the transformation of the space sector, driven by private sector participation, is a testament to the government’s vision. He also praised the removal of the Angel Tax on Startups, considering it a pivotal move in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged Admiral Tripathi to explore collaborations with technology-based StartUps, noting that many sectors within the defence industry have already benefited from such partnerships. He commended PM Modi’s leadership in prioritizing the Gaganyaan and Deep Sea Missions, both of which were announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort and have gained significant momentum over the last five years, soon set to showcase India’s growing capabilities in these critical areas.

Additionally, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of the National Geospatial Data Framework in national development.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, a serving four-star flag officer and the current 26th Chief of Naval Staff, highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He categorically mentioned the MoUs for sharing data products and expertise on oceanography and Meteorology. MoU on training for courses by INCOIS, and sharing of data products in Oceanography with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). He also recalled the NAVIC which has been developed by ISRO. He reiterated the Navy’s commitment to these joint endeavors, which are vital for national security and scientific advancement.