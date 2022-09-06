Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army General Manoj Pande today paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal. He was accompanied by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and other delegation members.

General Pande briefed Prime Minister Deuba on his engagements in Kathmandu and conveyed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal. They also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. General Pande reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, General Pande had visited Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed the students and staff there.