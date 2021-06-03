Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: On the second day of his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control.

The COAS accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed the COAS on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The COAS interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness. While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, he cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. The Army Chief also complimented all Government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.