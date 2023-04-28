General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army arrived on a three-day visit to India from the 27th to the 29th of April 2023. The visiting General was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns after which he called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff.

The Army Chiefs discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the visit, he is meeting India’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Bangladesh defence relations.

The Bangladesh Army Chief commenced his visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed later called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Defence Secretary and the Foreign Secretary.

He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau. An ‘’Implementing Arrangement’’ for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT), Bangladesh was signed between both Armies during the visit.

The visiting Bangladesh Army Chief is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai scheduled on 29 April 2023. He will visit the Officers Training Academy Museum and interact with the cadets of the passing out course.

India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of Service Chiefs, the conduct of the inaugural Annual Defence Dialogues by the Defence Secretaries, Tri-services and Service-specific Staff Talks.

Exchange visits of Bangladesh Mukti Jodhas and Indian war veterans take place every year in December to mark the Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka and Kolkata, said the official press release on Thursday.