Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu releases Government Calendar-2023

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released Government Calendar-2023 here today which has pictures of the oath ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at Ridge, Shimla besides G-20 logo-theme. The calendar has been brought out by the Printing and Stationery Department, Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLA Sanjay Awasthi, Controller, Printing and Stationery Department Prabha Rajeev and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

This calendar will be available on stalls for sale from 5th January, 2023.