Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji visited famous Shri Gurudwara Sahib Shimla and paid obeisance here today.

While addressing the devotees on the occasion, Chief Minister said that Guru Gobind Singh was saint, warrior, poet and philosopher who not only founded Khalsa Panth but also made immense contributions towards humanity.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji fought valiantly against Mughal tyranny. He said that even when he was nine years old he motivated his father Guru Teg Bahadur Ji to save the Kashmiri pandits from the atrocities of Mughal Empire.

Chief Minister said that the State Government would consider sympathetically the demand of charging domestic tariff on electric meters in all the religious places instead of commercial rates as these places were serving the humanity.

Chief Minister also announced Rs. 11,000 from his discretionary fund for the Langer Sewa.

He also honored few meritorious students on behalf of Shri Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Shimla.

President Shri Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Jasvinder Singh honored the Chief Minister by presenting him Siropa.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, General Secretary Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Shimla Sewa Singh, MLAs Anirudh Singh and Harish Janartha, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and others were present on the occasion