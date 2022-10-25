Chief Minister Shri Chouhan purchased the idol of Laxmi Ji from New Market

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached New Market along with wife Smt. Sadhna Singh to purchase the idol of Lakshmi Ji for Diwali Puja. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan bought the idol of Lakshmi Ji from the shop of Shri Rajkumar Prajapati located near Hanuman temple. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended Deepawali greetings to the owners of shops of Kheel-Batasha, earthen lamps and flower garlands set up around Hanuman temple for Deepawali festival, their companions and customers and also accepted the greetings from them.