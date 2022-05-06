Chief Minister Shri Chouhan Called On By British High Commissioner Shri Alex Ellis

New Delhi : British High Commissioner Shri Alex Ellis and Deputy High Commissioner Shri Allen Gammel called on Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the residence office. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan welcomed Shri Alex Ellis by offering the famous Gamcha (towel) of Chanderi. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed about the Global Investors Summit to be held in the state, the possibilities of encouraging exchanges between the United Kingdom and Madhya Pradesh in the fields of education and culture.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also informed about the ongoing activities in the state for environmental protection, natural farming, global warming besides tourism. Business prospects were also discussed in view of the progress made in the state in the fields of fruits and vegetables including food grains, oilseeds, pulses. Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Kumar Shukla and Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Shri Manish Singh were present.