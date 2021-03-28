Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews work of Narmada Valley Development Authority projects

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the irrigation projects of Narmada Valley Development Authority cost much, hence, their optimum utilization should be ensured. Also, before approving projects, it should be kept in mind that these should be constructed within the time limit and should be fully useful to the public. Before making schemes, all the facts should be checked thoroughly, no hasty decisions should be made. Projects should be perfect.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that quality care must be ensured at the time of construction, people’s money should be used properly. If there is any negligence in work or wrong payment is made then I will not spare those responsible for it. Strict action will be taken as per rules.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is reviewing the works of Narmada Valley Development Authority in Mantralaya today. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Food Processing and Narmada Valley Development Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Shri ICP Keshari and Principal Secretary Shri Manoj Govil were present in the meeting.

Deadline of Narmada water usage is 2024 at NWDT Award

As per Narmada Water Dispute Tribunal Award 1979, Madhya Pradesh has been allocated 18.25 MAF (1 MAM = 1233.47 MCM) of Narmada water, to be used by the year 2024.

Tenders invited for three projects

Among the three approved projects, tenders have been invited for Upper Narmada project Dindori costing Rs 1483 crore, proposed irrigation capacity 45 thousand 600 hectare, Chinki Boras barrage joint multipurpose project Narsinghpur costing Rs 5839 crore, proposed irrigation area of ​​1 lakh 31 thousand 925 hectare and Saver micro irrigation project Indore-Khargone-Ujjain costing Rs. 3047 crore with a proposed irrigation area of ​​80 thousand hectare.

Tenders for seven projects will be invited in June

Tenders for 7 approved projects including Sakkar Pench Link Joint Project Narsinghpur-Chhindwara, Kukshi Micro Irrigation Project Dhar, Dudhi Project Hoshangabad-Chhindwara, Hardia Barrage Project Harda, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project Dindori, Basania Multipurpose Project Mandla and Hoshangabad Barrage Project will be invited in the month of June. The total cost of these projects is Rs 15 thousand 568 crores. The proposed irrigation area in this is 2 lakh 87 thousand 616 hectares.

Irrigation in 30.48 lakh hectare area in the state

About 30 lakh 48 thousand hectare area of ​​the state is being irrigated by the completed and under construction projects of Narmada Valley Development Authority. Irrigation facility will be available in about 37 lakh hectare area on completion of the projects.