Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews fertilizer distribution

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the work of availability and smooth distribution of fertilizers to the farmers should be ensured. Chief Minister Chouhan received detailed information about the supply of fertilizers for the state. In the review meeting, Chief Minister Chouhan directed to maintain all the arrangements for distribution of fertilizers to the farmers in a better way.

It was informed in the meeting that the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has given instructions for proper supply of fertilizers for Madhya Pradesh, as well as appreciated the arrangements made in Madhya Pradesh. State Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and other senior officers were present. Principal Secretary Ajit Kesari gave information about the availability and distribution system of fertilizers in the state.

Chief Minister Chouhan also sought information regarding the power distribution system in the state at the residence today. Principal Secretary Energy Shri Sanjay Dubey gave details of the arrangements implemented in relation to smooth power supply.