Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the official calendar

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today released the official calendar, sheet calendar, notebook and e-diary of Madhya Pradesh Government for the year 2023 in the dialogue room of Samatva Bhawan of Chief Minister’s residence. Many ministers were also present on this occasion.

“Based on the theme of wonderful Madhya Pradesh”

Calendar Madhya Pradesh Government’s calendar for the year 2023 is based on the theme of wonderful Madhya Pradesh. The subjects which have been taken prominently in the pictures of the calendar include the empowerment of self-help groups and their conference, the work of Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the resettlement of cheetahs from Africa in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Shri Modi, implementation of One District One Product Scheme, Ankur Abhiyan, CM Rise School, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, implementation of PESA Act, achievements of identifying and benefiting lakhs of beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the decoration of the colorful and attractively designed calendar.