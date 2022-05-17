Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Planted Banyan and Neem Saplings with Children

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Banyan and Neem saplings in the Smart City Park. Children of Shanti Nagar and Rajdev Colony, Manan, Lavya, Bhavesh and Saumya also planted saplings. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised this initiative of the children and told them about the importance of banyan and neem. Members of the Welfare Society of the colony, Shri Rakesh Grover, Amit Mishra and Jai Lalwani also participated in the plantation.

Working continuously in the area of ​​cleanliness and environment in the colony, the society is doing the work of segregating wet and dry waste from house to house and keeping the colony and surrounding areas clean. Citizens are made aware of cleanliness by conducting cleanliness campaigns from time to time. Along with planting saplings for environmental protection, citizens are motivated to plant saplings by the society.

The banyan tree planted today is also called Vat Vriksha or Bad. Banyan has religious significance. Also, according to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible with the banyan tree. Neem tree is very useful. Rich in antibiotic elements, neem is known as the supreme medicine.