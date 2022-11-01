Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets on the states Foundation Day

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted and extended good wishes to the people of the state on the 67th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. He said that Madhya Pradesh, which was once called Bimaru, is progressing at a fast pace today. The economic growth rate of Madhya Pradesh this year was 19.76 percent. We are moving fast in the direction of making Madhya Pradesh smooth and self-reliant from Bimaru. Madhya Pradesh is setting new dimensions of development in every field. On the State Foundation Day, it is a request to the people of the State to contribute their best in the progress and development of the State. Let us move fast to build a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.