Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces about procurement work

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that even during the Corona curfew, the procurement work on the support price from the farmers in the state will continue continuously. It has been decided in the interest of farmers that the procurement work will not be allowed to be interrupted due to Corona curfew. According to the message received by the farmer brothers, reach your procurement centers for selling your crop on the scheduled date.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the farmers to take full precautions and reach the procurement centers for selling the crop at their turn. Follow social distancing, use masks and other precautions at procurement centers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has instructed the officers to ensure necessary arrangements at the procurement centers and follow the Corona guide-line, taking all measures to protect against corona infection.



All possible help will be provided to the farmers: Minister Shri Patel



Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Mr. Kamal Patel has said that all necessary steps are being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan in the interest of farmers. He has informed me that work is going on continuously at the procurement centers. Even in the Corona crisis, farmers will not be allowed to face any kind of trouble. They will be helped in every way possible. He appealed to the farmers to follow the Corona guide-line and sell their crops at the procurement centers. The Agriculture Minister informed that it has been decided to keep shops of manure, seeds and agricultural equipments will open for summer farming during the Corona curfew.





